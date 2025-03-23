Left Menu

Captaincy Candidacy: Kagiso Rabada's Ambition Takes Flight

Kagiso Rabada is considering captaining South Africa's national cricket team if offered the role. Known for his precision and skill, Rabada recognizes the maturity and planning needed for such responsibility. Despite his commitment to South Africa, he acknowledges the need to balance international and league commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:57 IST
Captaincy Candidacy: Kagiso Rabada's Ambition Takes Flight
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • India

Premier South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed a strong interest in captaining the national cricket team, should the opportunity arise from Cricket South Africa. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rabada, respected as one of the modern pace stalwarts alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, reflected on the mental adjustments required to balance the demanding role of captaincy.

Rabada, who boasts an impressive 327 Test wickets, emphasized the necessity for maturity and meticulous planning. While the lure of international leagues is undeniable, he maintains his loyalty to the Proteas as a priority, acknowledging the financial and physical challenges inherent in juggling both international and league commitments.

In highlighting his admiration for Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Rabada detailed the intricacies of Bumrah's unconventional action and skill set. As cricket becomes increasingly data-driven, Rabada warned that players' 'X' factors are diminishing, yet he continues to trust his instinct over pure analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025