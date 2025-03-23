Captaincy Candidacy: Kagiso Rabada's Ambition Takes Flight

Premier South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed a strong interest in captaining the national cricket team, should the opportunity arise from Cricket South Africa. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rabada, respected as one of the modern pace stalwarts alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, reflected on the mental adjustments required to balance the demanding role of captaincy.

Rabada, who boasts an impressive 327 Test wickets, emphasized the necessity for maturity and meticulous planning. While the lure of international leagues is undeniable, he maintains his loyalty to the Proteas as a priority, acknowledging the financial and physical challenges inherent in juggling both international and league commitments.

In highlighting his admiration for Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Rabada detailed the intricacies of Bumrah's unconventional action and skill set. As cricket becomes increasingly data-driven, Rabada warned that players' 'X' factors are diminishing, yet he continues to trust his instinct over pure analytics.

