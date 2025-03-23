Building a Sporting Nation: A Vision for India's Athletic Future
India aims to emerge as a global superpower not just in economics but also in sports. Pullela Gopichand highlights the importance of structured physical programs and lifelong sports engagement for children. A strategic approach to nurturing talent and preparing athletes for life after sport is crucial for holistic development.
- Country:
- India
As India gears up to become one of the world's leading superpowers, the spotlight is on elevating its athletic prowess to match its economic ambitions.
In a nation where physical activity is increasingly overshadowed by digital distractions, sports advocate Pullela Gopichand emphasizes the urgent need for early physical development opportunities, warning against a future workforce hampered by health issues.
Gopichand proposes structured physical programs for children, beginning at a young age, and a gradual introduction to professional sports based on aptitude. The sports and education systems must collaborate to prevent talent loss and ensure athletes have comprehensive support for a life beyond their sports careers.
(With inputs from agencies.)