Building a Sporting Nation: A Vision for India's Athletic Future

As India gears up to become one of the world's leading superpowers, the spotlight is on elevating its athletic prowess to match its economic ambitions.

In a nation where physical activity is increasingly overshadowed by digital distractions, sports advocate Pullela Gopichand emphasizes the urgent need for early physical development opportunities, warning against a future workforce hampered by health issues.

Gopichand proposes structured physical programs for children, beginning at a young age, and a gradual introduction to professional sports based on aptitude. The sports and education systems must collaborate to prevent talent loss and ensure athletes have comprehensive support for a life beyond their sports careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)