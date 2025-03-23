Left Menu

Jaismine Lamboria Advances to Quarter-Finals in Elite Women's Boxing

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria advanced to the quarter-finals at the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship after defeating Chandigarh’s Ruchika. Competing in the featherweight category, Lamboria aims for the Paris Olympics. The event features 188 boxers across ten categories, following World Boxing rules.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:44 IST
Jaismine Lamboria Advances to Quarter-Finals in Elite Women's Boxing
Jaismine Lamboria

Jaismine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games medallist, showcased her prowess by securing a dominant victory over Chandigarh's Ruchika to advance to the quarter-finals of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship.

Transitioning from the national lightweight champion to the featherweight category, Lamboria achieved a commanding RSC victory, keeping her Paris Olympics aspirations alive.

The championship, featuring 188 boxers from 24 state units, adheres to World Boxing regulations with ten weight categories, spotlighting Lamboria's impressive performance as she eyes further triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

