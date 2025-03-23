Jaismine Lamboria Advances to Quarter-Finals in Elite Women's Boxing

Jaismine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games medallist, showcased her prowess by securing a dominant victory over Chandigarh's Ruchika to advance to the quarter-finals of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship.

Transitioning from the national lightweight champion to the featherweight category, Lamboria achieved a commanding RSC victory, keeping her Paris Olympics aspirations alive.

The championship, featuring 188 boxers from 24 state units, adheres to World Boxing regulations with ten weight categories, spotlighting Lamboria's impressive performance as she eyes further triumphs.

