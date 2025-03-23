Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Costly Over Headlines SRH's IPL Thriller Against RR

Jofra Archer's return to IPL was marked by a record-breaking expensive over, highlighting his struggles in T20 cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted one of the highest totals in league history with standout performances from Ishan Kishan and Travis Head. Despite a brave fight from Rajasthan Royals, SRH clinched victory by 44 runs.

Jofra Archer. (Photo- England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic IPL showdown, England's Jofra Archer delivered the costliest over in the tournament's history, enduring a torrid bowling spell that underscored his ongoing T20 challenges. During Sunrisers Hyderabad's encounter with Rajasthan Royals, Archer conceded 76 runs in his four-over stint, including a nightmarish first over clobbered for 23 runs by Travis Head.

Batting masterclass by Sunrisers saw Ishan Kishan and Head shine, propelling the team to a commanding total of 286/6, the league's second-highest ever. Archer, returning from injury, struggled profoundly, his impact marked as the worst among bowlers since his comeback in 'The Hundred' last year, according to Cricviz.

Despite a spirited run-chase led by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's century stand, Rajasthan Royals fell short, ending at 242/6. SRH's Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh made decisive bowling contributions. Kishan's explosive 106* earned him the Player of the Match award as SRH triumphed by 44 runs.

