GI-PKL Trophy Unveiled: Global Kabaddi League Set to Begin

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) revealed its Championship Trophy in Delhi. Scheduled to start on April 18 in Gurugram, the league will feature teams from around the world, symbolizing a significant step for Kabaddi's global presence and potential Olympic recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:27 IST
The unveiling of GI-PKL trophy. (Photo- GI PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) took a significant step forward with the unveiling of its Championship Trophy in Delhi on Sunday. Scheduled to commence on April 18 in Gurugram, the league has secured international attention, with participation from teams representing Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway, and Poland.

The unveiling event was attended by key dignitaries, underlining GI-PKL's status as a premier global Kabaddi tournament. D Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana, and former Indian kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda, along with HIPSA President Kanthi D. Suresh, were present to launch the prestigious trophy.

The league, consisting of six men's and six women's teams, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network. Team names reflect their regional influences, showcasing a blend of cultural identity and competitive spirit. Captains for each team have been announced, highlighting the strategic organization ahead of the tournament's debut.

