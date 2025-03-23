Noor Ahmad Shines in Chennai Super Kings Debut with Impressive Four-Wicket Haul

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Noor Ahmad etched his name into IPL folklore with a stunning debut for Chennai Super Kings, taking an impressive four-wicket haul that stifled Mumbai Indians to a subpar 155/9 on Sunday.

Ahmad, showcasing remarkable skill, dismantled Mumbai's middle-order, following a fiery start by Khaleel Ahmed who dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton swiftly.

The strategic decision to bowl first on a responsive Chepauk pitch paid dividends for CSK, with Dhoni's squad delivering early breakthroughs and maintaining pressure throughout the innings.

