Noor Ahmad Shines in Chennai Super Kings Debut with Impressive Four-Wicket Haul
Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad made a remarkable debut for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, claiming four wickets to limit Mumbai Indians to 155/9. His performance was pivotal in the match, alongside Khaleel Ahmed's crucial early breakthroughs.
Afghanistan's mystery spinner Noor Ahmad etched his name into IPL folklore with a stunning debut for Chennai Super Kings, taking an impressive four-wicket haul that stifled Mumbai Indians to a subpar 155/9 on Sunday.
Ahmad, showcasing remarkable skill, dismantled Mumbai's middle-order, following a fiery start by Khaleel Ahmed who dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton swiftly.
The strategic decision to bowl first on a responsive Chepauk pitch paid dividends for CSK, with Dhoni's squad delivering early breakthroughs and maintaining pressure throughout the innings.
