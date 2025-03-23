Left Menu

Noor Ahmad Shines in Chennai Super Kings Debut with Impressive Four-Wicket Haul

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad made a remarkable debut for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, claiming four wickets to limit Mumbai Indians to 155/9. His performance was pivotal in the match, alongside Khaleel Ahmed's crucial early breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:21 IST
Afghanistan's mystery spinner Noor Ahmad etched his name into IPL folklore with a stunning debut for Chennai Super Kings, taking an impressive four-wicket haul that stifled Mumbai Indians to a subpar 155/9 on Sunday.

Ahmad, showcasing remarkable skill, dismantled Mumbai's middle-order, following a fiery start by Khaleel Ahmed who dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton swiftly.

The strategic decision to bowl first on a responsive Chepauk pitch paid dividends for CSK, with Dhoni's squad delivering early breakthroughs and maintaining pressure throughout the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

