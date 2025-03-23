Juventus Shake-Up: Motta Out, Tudor In

In a significant move, Juventus Football Club announced the sacking of manager Thiago Motta on Sunday after the team suffered two consecutive heavy defeats in what has been a disappointing season so far.

The Serie A giants, who are currently positioned fifth in the league standings, have appointed Igor Tudor as the new head coach in hopes of revitalizing the team's performance.

A statement from the club affirmed that Igor Tudor will take charge of the Men's First Team, with his first training session scheduled for tomorrow.

