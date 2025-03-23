Left Menu

Juventus Shake-Up: Motta Out, Tudor In

Juventus has dismissed manager Thiago Motta due to poor performance, appointing Igor Tudor as the new head coach. The Serie A club, currently fifth in standings, looks to Tudor to steer them back to success following two heavy defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST
Juventus Shake-Up: Motta Out, Tudor In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Juventus Football Club announced the sacking of manager Thiago Motta on Sunday after the team suffered two consecutive heavy defeats in what has been a disappointing season so far.

The Serie A giants, who are currently positioned fifth in the league standings, have appointed Igor Tudor as the new head coach in hopes of revitalizing the team's performance.

A statement from the club affirmed that Igor Tudor will take charge of the Men's First Team, with his first training session scheduled for tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

