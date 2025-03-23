Juventus Shake-Up: Motta Out, Tudor In
Juventus has dismissed manager Thiago Motta due to poor performance, appointing Igor Tudor as the new head coach. The Serie A club, currently fifth in standings, looks to Tudor to steer them back to success following two heavy defeats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:39 IST
In a significant move, Juventus Football Club announced the sacking of manager Thiago Motta on Sunday after the team suffered two consecutive heavy defeats in what has been a disappointing season so far.
The Serie A giants, who are currently positioned fifth in the league standings, have appointed Igor Tudor as the new head coach in hopes of revitalizing the team's performance.
A statement from the club affirmed that Igor Tudor will take charge of the Men's First Team, with his first training session scheduled for tomorrow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kicking Goals for Equality: 'WO=MAN' Jerseys Highlight Gender Equality in French Soccer
Greenland's Soccer Aspirations: From Snow-Covered Fields to International Dreams
Tragedy Strikes: Congo Boat Capsize Claims Lives of 25 Soccer Players
Thrilling Climaxes and Tight Races in Asian Football Leagues
A boat has capsized in Congo and 25 people are dead, many of them soccer players, reports AP.