Top Sports Headlines: MLB Deals, NCAA Coaching Moves, and More

A roundup of key sports events includes Alejandro Kirk's MLB contract extension, injuries to MLB players, and coaching changes in NCAA basketball. The NHL and NBA games, PGA Valspar Championship, and esports competitions also feature prominently in Sunday’s sporting schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:36 IST
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has secured a five-year, $58 million contract extension with a $6 million signing bonus, as reported by multiple media outlets. This marks a significant move in Major League Baseball's busy off-season.

In the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson missed Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to a low back contusion, adding to the team's injury concerns. The NHL games proceeded with teams fiercely competing in Sunday's lineup.

NCAA basketball saw noteworthy coaching changes, with Iowa nearing a deal with Drake's Ben McCollum, and Auburn naming Larry Vickers as its women's basketball head coach. These moves are set to impact future games and recruiting dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

