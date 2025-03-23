Top Sports Headlines: MLB Deals, NCAA Coaching Moves, and More

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has secured a five-year, $58 million contract extension with a $6 million signing bonus, as reported by multiple media outlets. This marks a significant move in Major League Baseball's busy off-season.

In the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson missed Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to a low back contusion, adding to the team's injury concerns. The NHL games proceeded with teams fiercely competing in Sunday's lineup.

NCAA basketball saw noteworthy coaching changes, with Iowa nearing a deal with Drake's Ben McCollum, and Auburn naming Larry Vickers as its women's basketball head coach. These moves are set to impact future games and recruiting dynamics.

