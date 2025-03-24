Left Menu

MI's Vignesh Puthur Shines in Debut Despite CSK's Win

Mumbai Indians' debutant Vignesh Puthur showcased his potential with three key wickets in a thrilling IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings. Despite the spirited performance, CSK claimed victory. MI coach Paras Mhambrey praised Puthur's resolve under pressure, while acknowledging the impressive efforts of CSK's players in their win.

Mumbai Indians left-arm spinnerVignesh Puthur (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a keenly contested IPL 2025 match, debutant Vignesh Puthur grabbed headlines by claiming three vital wickets for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings. Despite his noteworthy performance, Mumbai fell short, as CSK emerged victorious with a gripping four-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey shared insights on the decision to introduce the left-arm spinner as an impact player in the second innings. "We saw his potential during trials rather than his experience," Mhambrey noted, commending Puthur's composure against experienced MI batsmen. This strong support from MI's leadership showcased their faith in the young spinner.

The match saw standout performances from CSK players, notably Noor Ahmad's decisive bowling spell and Rachin Ravindra's steely 65*. These efforts steered CSK to chase down the target set by MI, who posted 155/9. Despite CSK's challenge, Vignesh Puthur's debut was a testament to Mumbai Indians' focus on cultivating promising talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

