Dhoni's Astounding Reflexes: A Cricket Legend Still in Form

Mahendra Singh Dhoni demonstrated his impressive skills during an IPL match by executing a rapid stumping of Suryakumar Yadav. Despite nearing the end of his career, Dhoni's abilities left former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden in awe, proving that the cricket legend 'still got it.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:51 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's extraordinary reflexes were on full display during a recent IPL match, where he executed a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. This stellar performance has left cricket enthusiasts, including former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, in awe of the cricket legend's undiminished skills.

Despite being 43 and having retired from international cricket five years ago, Dhoni continues to shine in the IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings. His recent feat was a critical moment in the game, as it helped CSK defeat the Mumbai Indians by thwarting a crucial partnership.

Dhoni's quick stumping, completed in just 0.12 seconds off Noor Ahmad's delivery, reaffirmed his reputation as a formidable wicketkeeper. Former players like Piyush Chawla attribute this skill to Dhoni's rigorous practice sessions, which ensure he remains sharp behind the stumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

