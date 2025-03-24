Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra Shines as Chennai Super Kings Outspin Mumbai Indians

Rachin Ravindra credits CSK spinners, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad, for their win against Mumbai Indians. He praised the depth in spin, which balanced the team. Alongside skipper Gaikwad, Ravindra set the stage for victory. MI's Jasprit Bumrah is on track for recovery.

Updated: 24-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:51 IST
Rachin Ravindra, a standout player for the Chennai Super Kings, lauded his team's spinners, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad, whose stellar performances played a pivotal role in their victory over the Mumbai Indians. Ravindra emphasized the depth of the spin attack, stating it gives the team the right balance, especially on days when individual performances falter.

The spotlight shone brightly on Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, who delivered an impressive 4 for 18, restricting the Mumbai Indians to 155-9. Ravindra, alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, laid the foundation for the win, remaining unbeaten at 65 runs and forming a crucial 67-run partnership.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are optimistic about the return of their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. According to MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, Bumrah's rehabilitation is progressing well, and he is expected to return to the field soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

