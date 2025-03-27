Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek: A Dream Run at the Miami Open

Philippine wild card entrant Alexandra Eala achieved a career milestone on Wednesday by toppling Polish world number two Iga Swiatek. The 6-2, 7-5 victory at the Miami Open catapults Eala into the semi-finals, affirming her burgeoning talent on the international stage.

Displaying remarkable composure, the 19-year-old delivered a commanding performance against Swiatek, an idol of hers. With a firm grip on the match from the outset, Eala's dismantling of Swiatek's serve and confidence in her strokes left spectators enthralled.

Eala's astonishing run includes victories over Grand Slam winners Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko. Her next challenge will be facing off against the victor of the quarter-final clash between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, on the men's side, top seed Alexander Zverev was ousted by Arthur Fils, marking a standout moment in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)