Argentina's Winning Ways: Triumph Without Messi

Argentina has shown its strength by securing World Cup qualification without its star player Lionel Messi. Despite his absence due to an injury, the team achieved resounding victories, including a historic win over Brazil. The nation remains hopeful for Messi's return in the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 27-03-2025 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has demonstrated its capability to win matches even without the presence of soccer icon Lionel Messi. This comes as speculation grows over whether Messi, now 37, will participate in his sixth World Cup in 2026.

Securing a spot for next year's World Cup, Argentina has put fans and critics alike on high alert with a convincing performance, including a 4-1 victory against Brazil. The match marked Brazil's most significant defeat in World Cup qualifying history and came just days after defeating Uruguay 1-0.

Messi, resting to recover from an injury, had led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup. Though Messi's teammates remain optimistic, his decision to partake in future tournaments remains in the air. Argentina leads the qualifiers with 31 points and will be one of six South American teams in the 48-team World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

