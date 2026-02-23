Ronaldo Powers Al-Nassr to Victory and Dominance in Asian Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's double strike during Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Hazem propelled them to the lead in the Saudi Pro League. With these goals, the Portuguese striker demonstrated his significant influence in the league.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Verdy held the top position in the eastern conference of the J1 League after a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over Machida Zelvia, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima leads the western conference.

Newcastle Jets continued their winning streak with a narrow 1-0 win against Macarthur FC. Additionally, Jeonbuk Motors celebrated a 2-0 Super Cup win over Dajeon Hana Citizen, marking coach Chung Jung-yong's triumphant debut in the competition.