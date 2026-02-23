Left Menu

Ronaldo Powers Al-Nassr to Victory and Dominance in Asian Football

This week in Asian football saw Ronaldo's two goals propel Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League. Tokyo Verdy maintained their lead in the east of the J1 League, while Newcastle Jets secured another win. Jeonbuk Motors claimed the revived K League Super Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:13 IST
Ronaldo Powers Al-Nassr to Victory and Dominance in Asian Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cristiano Ronaldo's double strike during Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Hazem propelled them to the lead in the Saudi Pro League. With these goals, the Portuguese striker demonstrated his significant influence in the league.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Verdy held the top position in the eastern conference of the J1 League after a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over Machida Zelvia, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima leads the western conference.

Newcastle Jets continued their winning streak with a narrow 1-0 win against Macarthur FC. Additionally, Jeonbuk Motors celebrated a 2-0 Super Cup win over Dajeon Hana Citizen, marking coach Chung Jung-yong's triumphant debut in the competition.

