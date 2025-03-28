Hardik Pandya's Return: Mumbai Indians' Game-Changer

Hardik Pandya's much-awaited return to the Mumbai Indians promises to restore balance to the squad as they gear up to face the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. With both teams hungry for their first win of the season, Pandya's presence could be the game-changer for MI.

Mumbai, still smarting from their opening loss to Chennai Super Kings, have had time to regroup, utilizing the downtime for team bonding at Reliance's Jamnagar facility. However, the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Pandya was felt as both contributed to MI's struggles.

The upcoming match in Ahmedabad, characterized by its batting-friendly conditions, nonetheless presents a tough challenge for bowlers, especially after high run totals in previous games. Strategic decisions are imminent for both teams, notably in the bowling department where Gujarat faces similar dilemmas as Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)