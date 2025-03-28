Nicholas Pooran: The Unstoppable T20 Titan of IPL 2025
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh declares Nicholas Pooran as the best T20 player after his formidable performances for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. Pooran's aggressive batting has impressed fans and critics alike, with his recent 70-run inning pivotal in LSG's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
Nicholas Pooran is making waves in IPL 2025, emerging as the top T20 player, according to former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. His explosive innings for Lucknow Super Giants have showcased his batting prowess, crucial in their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pooran's aggressive form continues to dazzle cricket enthusiasts. His remarkable 70 off 26 balls against SRH highlights his ability to anchor a strong chase, fostering a 5-wicket win for the Super Giants.
Ranked as the Orange Cap holder, Pooran has amassed 145 runs in two matches with an impressive average and strike rate. He's also celebrated as the second player to surpass 1000 runs for his franchise, confirming his status as a formidable force in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
