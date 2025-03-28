RCB Claims Historic Win Over CSK, Dominates at Chepauk for the First Time in 15 Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, marking their first win against CSK on Chennai soil since 2008. The victory places RCB atop the points table, energized by tight bowling performances from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal.

Despite CSK's strong cricket legacy, they struggled under pressure in their chase of 197. Early breakthroughs by Hazlewood, who removed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad, set the tone. CSK found themselves reeling at 8/2 in just two overs, a disadvantage they never fully overcame.

Skipper Rajat Patidar's half-century steered RCB to 196/7 in their innings, while explosive performances by Phil Salt and Tim David bolstered the score. Noor Ahmed stood out for CSK with a three-wicket haul, yet it was insufficient to deter RCB's victorious advance.

