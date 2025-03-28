Left Menu

RCB Claims Historic Win Over CSK, Dominates at Chepauk for the First Time in 15 Years

In a gripping IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs at Chepauk Stadium. Key performances from Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, along with a stellar half-century from Rajat Patidar, led RCB to a memorable victory, marking their first win against CSK in Chennai since 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:58 IST
RCB Claims Historic Win Over CSK, Dominates at Chepauk for the First Time in 15 Years
Team RCB celebrating a wicket. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, marking their first win against CSK on Chennai soil since 2008. The victory places RCB atop the points table, energized by tight bowling performances from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal.

Despite CSK's strong cricket legacy, they struggled under pressure in their chase of 197. Early breakthroughs by Hazlewood, who removed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad, set the tone. CSK found themselves reeling at 8/2 in just two overs, a disadvantage they never fully overcame.

Skipper Rajat Patidar's half-century steered RCB to 196/7 in their innings, while explosive performances by Phil Salt and Tim David bolstered the score. Noor Ahmed stood out for CSK with a three-wicket haul, yet it was insufficient to deter RCB's victorious advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025