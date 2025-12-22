Vietnam's Political Roadmap: Stepping Towards 2030

The Communist Party of Vietnam is gearing up for its 14th five-yearly congress, scheduled between January 19-25, to determine the country's leadership and set targets for the coming decade until 2030.

Around 1,600 delegates, representing over 5 million party members, will elect roughly 200 officials to the Central Committee. This committee is responsible for selecting 17-19 members of the Politburo, the party's most influential group, from which a general secretary is chosen. ► Lawmakers are set to confirm the party's appointments in the parliamentary elections following the congress, covering top state positions including president, prime minister, and more.

Current party leader To Lam, who assumed the role in July 2024, is pursuing a second term. Lam has introduced substantial reforms, bolstering security and enhancing police ministry powers. His administration continues the 'Bamboo Diplomacy' strategy, balancing relations with China, the U.S., and Russia, aiming to maintain economic and foreign policy stability.

Vietnam seeks to amplify its economy by fostering private enterprises under state guidance, aspiring to lessen dependence on foreign investments. Despite global trade challenges, the party aims for annual GDP growth of at least 10% from 2026-2030, up from current goals. Public expenditure plans to surge for infrastructure, eyeing a high-income status by 2045. Vietnam's policy evolution started in the late 1980s under the Doi Moi reforms, elevating it to one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)