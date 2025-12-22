Left Menu

Vietnam's Political Roadmap: Stepping Towards 2030

Vietnam's Communist Party plans its 14th congress to select leaders and set goals till 2030. Key roles will be filled post-congress, aiming to keep economic growth stable. Current policies, balancing major global powers, are expected to continue, while economic strategies focus on private enterprise and 'national champions'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:17 IST
Vietnam's Political Roadmap: Stepping Towards 2030

The Communist Party of Vietnam is gearing up for its 14th five-yearly congress, scheduled between January 19-25, to determine the country's leadership and set targets for the coming decade until 2030.

Around 1,600 delegates, representing over 5 million party members, will elect roughly 200 officials to the Central Committee. This committee is responsible for selecting 17-19 members of the Politburo, the party's most influential group, from which a general secretary is chosen. ► Lawmakers are set to confirm the party's appointments in the parliamentary elections following the congress, covering top state positions including president, prime minister, and more.

Current party leader To Lam, who assumed the role in July 2024, is pursuing a second term. Lam has introduced substantial reforms, bolstering security and enhancing police ministry powers. His administration continues the 'Bamboo Diplomacy' strategy, balancing relations with China, the U.S., and Russia, aiming to maintain economic and foreign policy stability.

Vietnam seeks to amplify its economy by fostering private enterprises under state guidance, aspiring to lessen dependence on foreign investments. Despite global trade challenges, the party aims for annual GDP growth of at least 10% from 2026-2030, up from current goals. Public expenditure plans to surge for infrastructure, eyeing a high-income status by 2045. Vietnam's policy evolution started in the late 1980s under the Doi Moi reforms, elevating it to one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025