Manipur Petrol Dealers Threaten Shutdown Amid Extortion Crisis

Petrol pump dealers in Manipur are on the brink of suspending their operations if the government does not address the escalating extortion demands affecting their business.

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity has expressed frustration over the government's inaction despite submitting a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in December.

Amid the state's political instability and security threats, petrol dealers face a dire choice between compliance with illegal demands or facing severe risks, including threats of violence.

