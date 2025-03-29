New 'Eugenio Monti' Sliding Centre Nears Olympic Readiness

The 'Eugenio Monti' sliding centre, designated for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, has successfully undergone its preliminary tests. Bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events were evaluated by experts, who confirmed the track's compliance with international standards.

In the 'pre-homologation' phase, 60 athletes from 12 countries navigated the 1,730-meter track, modeled after its 1920s predecessor. 'The track is in excellent condition,' remarked IBSF President Ivo Ferriani, acknowledging the impressive reconstruction timeline.

While awaiting the completion of amenities and a roof in November, Lake Placid stands ready as a contingency plan, though the IOC assures timely completion.

