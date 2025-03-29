New 'Eugenio Monti' Sliding Centre Nears Olympic Readiness
The 'Eugenio Monti' sliding centre for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics has passed initial tests for bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events. Experts and athletes praised its quality. Final touches and tests are set for November. Lake Placid serves as backup if needed.
The 'Eugenio Monti' sliding centre, designated for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, has successfully undergone its preliminary tests. Bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events were evaluated by experts, who confirmed the track's compliance with international standards.
In the 'pre-homologation' phase, 60 athletes from 12 countries navigated the 1,730-meter track, modeled after its 1920s predecessor. 'The track is in excellent condition,' remarked IBSF President Ivo Ferriani, acknowledging the impressive reconstruction timeline.
While awaiting the completion of amenities and a roof in November, Lake Placid stands ready as a contingency plan, though the IOC assures timely completion.
(With inputs from agencies.)