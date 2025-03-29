Left Menu

Djokovic Eyes Historic 100th Singles Title at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of securing his 100th career singles title as he advances to the Miami Open final. He defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets and will compete against either Taylor Fritz or Jakub Mensik. Djokovic aims for a record seventh Miami Open title.

Novak Djokovic is just one win away from clinching his 100th career singles title, following a commanding victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open semi-final. Djokovic, displaying outstanding form, secured a 6-2, 6-3 win to reach his seventh Miami Open final.

After a bumpy start where he was initially broken, Djokovic quickly retaliated and smoothly took control of the game. The Serbian icon maintained his dominance in the second set, driven by exceptional serving accuracy, and sealed his place in the final with a powerful unreturnable serve.

The final on Sunday promises high stakes for Djokovic, as he aims to clinch his seventh Miami Open title, surpassing Andre Agassi's record. The event drew significant attention, with notable figures like Lionel Messi in attendance, highlighting Djokovic's reputation as one of the sport's greatest players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

