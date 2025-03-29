Novak Djokovic Eyes Historic 7th Miami Open Title

Novak Djokovic is on the brink of making history at the Miami Open, seeking his seventh championship and 100th professional title. On Friday, he dispatched Grigor Dimitrov with a breezy 6-2, 6-3 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, drawing cheers from an audience that included soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

In the final, Djokovic, seeded fourth, will face the young, unseeded Jakub Mensik. The 19-year-old Czech player reached the final after a remarkable three-set match against No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz, capped by a third-set tiebreaker.

The Serbian champion has faced challenges this year but remains confident. "Having Messi watch live brings great joy," Djokovic said. Sunday's match is sure to capture global attention as Djokovic looks to extend his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)