Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Eyes Historic 7th Miami Open Title

Novak Djokovic advances to the Miami Open final, aiming for his seventh title there and his 100th overall. With Lionel Messi in attendance, Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov. The Serbian star will face 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, who won a thrilling semifinal against Taylor Fritz, in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:46 IST
Novak Djokovic Eyes Historic 7th Miami Open Title
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is on the brink of making history at the Miami Open, seeking his seventh championship and 100th professional title. On Friday, he dispatched Grigor Dimitrov with a breezy 6-2, 6-3 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, drawing cheers from an audience that included soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

In the final, Djokovic, seeded fourth, will face the young, unseeded Jakub Mensik. The 19-year-old Czech player reached the final after a remarkable three-set match against No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz, capped by a third-set tiebreaker.

The Serbian champion has faced challenges this year but remains confident. "Having Messi watch live brings great joy," Djokovic said. Sunday's match is sure to capture global attention as Djokovic looks to extend his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025