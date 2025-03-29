Blazing Debut: Muhammad Abbas Smashes Fastest ODI Fifty

In a stunning display of batting prowess, New Zealand's 21-year-old right-handed batsman, Muhammad Abbas, etched his name in the record books on Saturday, smashing the fastest-ever fifty on an ODI debut. During the opening match of the three-game series against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier, Abbas reached his half-century in a mere 24 balls. This extraordinary feat surpassed the previous record held by India's Krunal Pandy, who scored 50 runs in 26 deliveries against England in 2021.

Joining the ranks of other notable debuts, Abbas shares the spotlight with West Indies' Alick Athanaze, who also scored a quick 50 in 26 balls against UAE earlier this year, India's Ishan Kishan who achieved his milestone in 33 balls versus Sri Lanka in 2021, and England's John Morris who took 35 balls against New Zealand back in 1991. Abbas' remarkable innings concluded with 52 runs from 26 deliveries, boasting a strike rate of 200 and featuring three boundaries and three sixes.

Reflecting on his performance, Abbas described his innings as 'special' and credited fellow left-handed batsman Mark Chapman, who scored a century with 132 runs from 111 balls and earned the Player of the Match title. 'This is special. Can't describe the feeling now. Special to contribute, and Chappy was unbelievable,' Abbas remarked. Left-arm seamer Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul also played a pivotal role in securing New Zealand's victory. With this triumph, New Zealand takes a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for the next games in Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.

(With inputs from agencies.)