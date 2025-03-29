Newcastle's Triumph: Celebrating a Historic Win

Newcastle United is set to host a jubilant open-top bus parade to celebrate ending a seven-decade-long wait for a domestic trophy. The club will revel in its English League Cup victory, with festivities scheduled for Saturday.

Expecting over 150,000 fans, the parade will traverse from St James' Park through the city center and conclude at the Town Moor. The event will feature speeches from players and a ceremonial trophy display.

Earlier, Newcastle defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to claim their first major domestic honor since the 1955 FA Cup. Manager Eddie Howe has been nominated for the "Freedom of the City," an accolade previously awarded to club legends like Alan Shearer.

