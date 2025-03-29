Left Menu

Juventus Faces Financial Strain Amid Leadership Transition

Juventus is seeking an additional cash injection, with a top shareholder ready to provide 15 million euros after parting ways with manager Thiago Motta. The club aims to stabilize finances and potentially issue new shares following disappointing on-field performances and financial assessments.

Juventus may need further financial support after a leadership shift following the departure of manager Thiago Motta. The club announced its largest shareholder, Exor, is prepared to contribute 15 million euros as it contemplates a potential new share issue to stabilize its finances.

Managed by the Agnelli family for over a century, Juventus has raised nearly 900 million euros from shareholders in the last six years. Exor, also owned by Agnelli, has committed to the cash contribution against a possible future share issue, indicating a strategic move to maintain financial stability.

Amid recent losses and Motta's exit, Juventus appointed former player Igor Tudor after slipping to fifth in Serie A. The club is reassessing financial results for upcoming quarters, although long-term targets remain unchanged, highlighting a potential need for capital infusion of up to 10% of its market value.

