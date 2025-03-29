Riyan Parag's Leadership and Batting Evolution with Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag, initially known for his role as a finisher in the Indian Premier League, witnessed a breakthrough season in 2024. Elevated to No. 4 in the batting lineup, Parag emerged as Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer, helping drive the team to the playoffs, reports ESPNcricinfo. In IPL 2025, Parag is entrusted with even greater responsibility, moving up to No. 3 as the Royals seek to harness his potential. Though his start has been modest, coach Rahul Dravid praises him as a pivotal batter. Parag's upcoming game against Chennai Super Kings marks a crucial chance to make a significant impact at his home ground.

Coach Rahul Dravid emphasized Parag's promotion, stating, "Riyan is one of our best batters, and we want to maximize his presence at the crease." The team aims to capitalize on his destructive batting capabilities by giving him more time on the field. While Parag has proven himself at No. 4, the move to No. 3 is seen as a strategic effort to boost his impact: "It's a positive move," Dravid commented. He recognized Parag's versatility and adaptability as key to increasing the team's success.

Alongside his batting role, Parag has temporarily stepped into the captaincy in Sanju Samson's absence due to injury. Despite early challenges with two losses, Dravid remains supportive of the 23-year-old's leadership capabilities. Having coached Parag since he was 16, Dravid notes the young captain's maturity and resilience during high-pressure matches. As Parag continues to lead the team until Samson's return, Dravid commends his decisions and calm demeanor, indicating potential for future leadership roles. Parag's advancement offers the Royals an opportunity to nurture and develop emerging talents.

