Sai Sudharsan Shines Bright, Mumbai Indians Fight Back in IPL Thriller

Sai Sudharsan showcased his cricketing prowess with a controlled 63, guiding Gujarat Titans to a competitive stance in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

His remarkable innings ended with a deep-cut yorker from Trent Boult, triggering a collapse in GT's lineup as Hardik Pandya-led MI admirably controlled the game through disciplined bowling.

Pandya proved instrumental, not just with the ball, capturing two wickets, but also significantly contributing in the field, ensuring GT was restricted to a par-score, with MI overcoming initial setbacks to keep the match within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)