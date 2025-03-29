Sai Sudharsan Shines Bright, Mumbai Indians Fight Back in IPL Thriller
Sai Sudharsan delivered an impressive 63 for Gujarat Titans, but Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, mounted a remarkable comeback, restricting GT to 196/8. Pandya's dual impact in bowling and fielding was pivotal, as GT struggled after Sudharsan's departure, with Mumbai seizing control in the IPL contest.
Sai Sudharsan showcased his cricketing prowess with a controlled 63, guiding Gujarat Titans to a competitive stance in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
His remarkable innings ended with a deep-cut yorker from Trent Boult, triggering a collapse in GT's lineup as Hardik Pandya-led MI admirably controlled the game through disciplined bowling.
Pandya proved instrumental, not just with the ball, capturing two wickets, but also significantly contributing in the field, ensuring GT was restricted to a par-score, with MI overcoming initial setbacks to keep the match within reach.
