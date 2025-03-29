End of an Era: Sharath Kamal Bids Farewell to Table Tennis

Veteran table tennis icon Sharath Kamal announced his retirement following a defeat to Snehit Suravajjula at the WTT Star Contender tournament. Despite showing resilience, Kamal was overpowered in three straight sets.

In his farewell address, the 42-year-old expressed a desire to contribute to the sport in a non-playing capacity. He plans to explore roles such as administrator, coach, mentor, or senior player.

Meanwhile, Indian rising star Manav Thakkar made history by reaching the tournament's semifinals. Thakkar triumphed over formidable opponents from Germany and South Korea. The doubles titles were claimed by South Korean and Japanese teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)