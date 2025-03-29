End of an Era: Sharath Kamal Bids Farewell to Table Tennis
Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal retired after losing in the WTT Star Contender pre-quarterfinals, eyeing a future in administration. Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar made history as the first Indian male semifinalist in the event. South Korea's pair won men's doubles, while Japan won women's doubles.
- Country:
- India
Veteran table tennis icon Sharath Kamal announced his retirement following a defeat to Snehit Suravajjula at the WTT Star Contender tournament. Despite showing resilience, Kamal was overpowered in three straight sets.
In his farewell address, the 42-year-old expressed a desire to contribute to the sport in a non-playing capacity. He plans to explore roles such as administrator, coach, mentor, or senior player.
Meanwhile, Indian rising star Manav Thakkar made history by reaching the tournament's semifinals. Thakkar triumphed over formidable opponents from Germany and South Korea. The doubles titles were claimed by South Korean and Japanese teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Careers: TalentSprint's Cutting-Edge Generative AI Program
From Boos to Cheers: Hardik Pandya's Remarkable Career Turnaround
Empowering South Africa’s Youth: Career Guidance Platform Launched to Boost Retail Talent
Space exploration about pushing limits of human potential... Sunita Williams has exemplified this spirit throughout her career: PM Modi.
High-Stakes Trial: Will Marine Le Pen's Political Career Survive?