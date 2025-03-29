Bengaluru FC's Historic 5-0 Triumph in ISL Playoffs

In a landmark victory, Bengaluru FC stunned fans and critics alike by overpowering Mumbai City FC 5-0 in the ISL playoffs, setting a new record margin for playoff wins.

Suresh Singh Wangjam set the tone with an early goal, followed by Edgar Mendez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz each finding the net.

With this triumph, Bengaluru FC advanced to the semifinals to clash with FC Goa, while the ousted Mumbai City FC reflected on missed chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)