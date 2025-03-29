Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's Historic 5-0 Triumph in ISL Playoffs

Bengaluru FC achieved a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Mumbai City FC, advancing to the ISL playoffs semifinals. Key performers included Suresh Singh Wangjam, Edgar Mendez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Bengaluru FC will face FC Goa in the semifinals, while Mumbai City FC exits the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:59 IST
In a landmark victory, Bengaluru FC stunned fans and critics alike by overpowering Mumbai City FC 5-0 in the ISL playoffs, setting a new record margin for playoff wins.

Suresh Singh Wangjam set the tone with an early goal, followed by Edgar Mendez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz each finding the net.

With this triumph, Bengaluru FC advanced to the semifinals to clash with FC Goa, while the ousted Mumbai City FC reflected on missed chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

