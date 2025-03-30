Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Moana Pasifika Overpowers Crusaders

Moana Pasifika achieved their first victory against the Super Rugby champions, the Canterbury Crusaders, with a 45-29 win. Led by Ardie Savea, Moana dominated early, securing the win despite Crusaders' efforts. The loss places Crusaders in third and sets up a challenging upcoming match against Fijian Drua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 07:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moana Pasifika stunned the Canterbury Crusaders with a historic 45-29 win, marking their first ever victory over the 12-time Super Rugby champions. Ardie Savea spearheaded Moana's efforts, scoring two pivotal opening tries that set the tone for the match.

The Crusaders, coached by Rob Penney, struggled defensively and couldn't keep up with Moana's relentless attack, leading to their slip in the standings. They're now in third place, trailing the Queensland Reds by four points after seven rounds.

Looking ahead, the Crusaders aim to bounce back against the Fijian Drua in Suva, a challenging venue where they have yet to secure a win. Penney acknowledged the upcoming match's difficulty, as Drua will be eager to perform well following a break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

