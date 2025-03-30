Historic Triumph: Moana Pasifika Overpowers Crusaders

Moana Pasifika stunned the Canterbury Crusaders with a historic 45-29 win, marking their first ever victory over the 12-time Super Rugby champions. Ardie Savea spearheaded Moana's efforts, scoring two pivotal opening tries that set the tone for the match.

The Crusaders, coached by Rob Penney, struggled defensively and couldn't keep up with Moana's relentless attack, leading to their slip in the standings. They're now in third place, trailing the Queensland Reds by four points after seven rounds.

Looking ahead, the Crusaders aim to bounce back against the Fijian Drua in Suva, a challenging venue where they have yet to secure a win. Penney acknowledged the upcoming match's difficulty, as Drua will be eager to perform well following a break.

(With inputs from agencies.)