Sports Upsets & Triumphs: A Weekend in the World of Athletics

The sports weekend was packed with both surprising and anticipated developments across multiple arenas.

In basketball, Memphis Grizzlies made headlines by firing Coach Taylor Jenkins mid-season, amid a tight playoff race in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the baseball field noted Jose Ramirez's injury affecting the Cleveland Guardians and Max Scherzer's premature exit from his Blue Jays debut due to soreness.

In figure skating news, Ilia Malinin stunned audiences by retaining his world title with a dazzling display of skills. The NFL also buzzed with Micah Parsons seeking a historic $200M contract extension, aiming to set a new benchmark outside of quarterbacks.

