Sports Upsets & Triumphs: A Weekend in the World of Athletics

The sports world witnessed significant events: Memphis Grizzlies fired Coach Taylor Jenkins, Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez injured, Max Scherzer exited early from his Blue Jays debut, and Micah Parsons seeks an unprecedented contract extension. Ilia Malinin retained his world title with an impressive performance in figure skating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:28 IST
The sports weekend was packed with both surprising and anticipated developments across multiple arenas.

In basketball, Memphis Grizzlies made headlines by firing Coach Taylor Jenkins mid-season, amid a tight playoff race in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the baseball field noted Jose Ramirez's injury affecting the Cleveland Guardians and Max Scherzer's premature exit from his Blue Jays debut due to soreness.

In figure skating news, Ilia Malinin stunned audiences by retaining his world title with a dazzling display of skills. The NFL also buzzed with Micah Parsons seeking a historic $200M contract extension, aiming to set a new benchmark outside of quarterbacks.

