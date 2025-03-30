Bayern Munich Defender Suffers Recurring Injury Blow

Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito has suffered a recurrence of a fractured metatarsal in his right foot, the club announced on Sunday. Ito's injury, diagnosed via a scan, comes just weeks after his return from a similar injury sustained earlier this season.

The setback is the latest in a series of defensive injuries for the Bundesliga leaders, who are already without Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies. Both players sustained injuries during international duties last week, further depleting Bayern's defensive roster.

Bayern Munich, currently leading the Bundesliga by six points with seven matches remaining, is gearing up for the Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan on April 8. Amidst these challenges, the club is determined to consolidate its resources and continue its pursuit of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)