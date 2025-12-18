Arsenal's Path to Chelsea in Champions League Showdown
Arsenal is set for a swift rematch against OH Leuven in the Women's Champions League playoffs, aiming to secure a matchup with Chelsea. The tournament, adopting a similar format to the men's, has drawn high-profile quarterfinals, including Barcelona and Lyon. The final takes place in Oslo, Norway, on May 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Titleholder Arsenal faces an urgent rematch with OH Leuven to earn the chance to battle city rival Chelsea in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals, following Thursday's draw.
Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory against Leuven in Belgium, placing them fifth in the new 18-team standings format and advancing them to the knockout playoffs.
Awaiting the winners of other playoff matchups, the quarterfinals boast high-stakes clashes such as Barcelona's potential face-off with Real Madrid or Paris FC, and Lyon's possible duel with Wolfsburg or Juventus.
(With inputs from agencies.)