Arsenal's Path to Chelsea in Champions League Showdown

Titleholder Arsenal faces an urgent rematch with OH Leuven to earn the chance to battle city rival Chelsea in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals, following Thursday's draw.

Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory against Leuven in Belgium, placing them fifth in the new 18-team standings format and advancing them to the knockout playoffs.

Awaiting the winners of other playoff matchups, the quarterfinals boast high-stakes clashes such as Barcelona's potential face-off with Real Madrid or Paris FC, and Lyon's possible duel with Wolfsburg or Juventus.

