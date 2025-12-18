Left Menu

Arsenal's Path to Chelsea in Champions League Showdown

Arsenal is set for a swift rematch against OH Leuven in the Women's Champions League playoffs, aiming to secure a matchup with Chelsea. The tournament, adopting a similar format to the men's, has drawn high-profile quarterfinals, including Barcelona and Lyon. The final takes place in Oslo, Norway, on May 23.

Titleholder Arsenal faces an urgent rematch with OH Leuven to earn the chance to battle city rival Chelsea in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals, following Thursday's draw.

Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory against Leuven in Belgium, placing them fifth in the new 18-team standings format and advancing them to the knockout playoffs.

Awaiting the winners of other playoff matchups, the quarterfinals boast high-stakes clashes such as Barcelona's potential face-off with Real Madrid or Paris FC, and Lyon's possible duel with Wolfsburg or Juventus.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

