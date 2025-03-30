Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Clash in IPL Showdown
In a crucial IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals. Both teams made strategic player adjustments; SRH welcomed Zeeshan Ansari, while DC reintroduced KL Rahul, missing the previous game to attend the birth of his child.
The teams are set as Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.
