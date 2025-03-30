Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Clash in IPL Showdown

In a crucial IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals. Both teams made strategic player adjustments; SRH welcomed Zeeshan Ansari, while DC reintroduced KL Rahul, missing the previous game to attend the birth of his child.

In a pivotal Indian Premier League fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, Pat Cummins, decided to bat first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The Hyderabad squad implemented one alteration, replacing Simranjeet Singh with Zeeshan Ansari, while Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel also tweaked his lineup by including KL Rahul, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter who missed the last match due to personal commitments surrounding the birth of his child.

The teams are set as Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

