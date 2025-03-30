Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Clash in IPL Showdown

In a pivotal Indian Premier League fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, Pat Cummins, decided to bat first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The Hyderabad squad implemented one alteration, replacing Simranjeet Singh with Zeeshan Ansari, while Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel also tweaked his lineup by including KL Rahul, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter who missed the last match due to personal commitments surrounding the birth of his child.

The teams are set as Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from agencies.)