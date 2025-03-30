Domen Prevc Sets New Ski Jumping World Record

In a breathtaking display at the 2024-25 World Cup in Planica, Slovenian ski jumper Domen Prevc shattered the men's world record with an astounding leap of 254.5 meters. The record-breaking jump surpassed the previous mark held by Austrian Stefan Kraft at 253.5 meters since March 2017.

After his remarkable feat, Prevc expressed his disbelief and excitement, stating, "I'm still shaking right now, really amazing." The jump took place in front of enthusiastic local fans in Slovenia's Alpine valley, cementing a moment that felt like a scene from a movie for Prevc.

Despite setting a new world record, Prevc finished the event in second place, as his fellow Slovenian Anze Lanisek secured his first Ski Flying World Cup victory with a score of 482.1 points. Prevc followed closely with 475.00 points, and Germany's Andreas Wellinger took third place with 455.8 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)