Left Menu

Indian Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships: Udit, Punia, and Dahiya Lead Medal Charge

Indian wrestlers deliver impressive performances at the Asian Championships, with Udit advancing to the finals and Deepak Punia and Mukul Dahiya reaching the semifinals. Punia makes a strong comeback despite not qualifying for the Olympics, while Dahiya surprises with two significant victories. Dinesh advances in the heavyweight category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:40 IST
Indian Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships: Udit, Punia, and Dahiya Lead Medal Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a thrilling display at the Asian Championships, Indian wrestlers are making a mark. Udit has clinched a spot in the finals of the men's 61kg freestyle event, keeping India's gold medal hopes alive.

Deepak Punia in the 92kg category and Mukul Dahiya in the 86kg category have reached the semifinals, showcasing India's strength in wrestling. Punia, eyeing a comeback after missing the Paris Olympics, triumphed in a high-scoring quarterfinal against Bekzat Rakhimov. He now prepares to face Japan's Takashi Ishiguro for a shot at a medal.

Dahiya, a surprise package, has defeated world standings champion Mukhammad Abdullaev, setting up a semifinal with Iran's Abolfazl Y. Rahmani Firouzjaei. In the heavyweight division, Dinesh advanced by dominating China's Buheeerdun. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat valiantly fought but ultimately succumbed to Japan's Hikaru Takata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025