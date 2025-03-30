Indian Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships: Udit, Punia, and Dahiya Lead Medal Charge
Indian wrestlers deliver impressive performances at the Asian Championships, with Udit advancing to the finals and Deepak Punia and Mukul Dahiya reaching the semifinals. Punia makes a strong comeback despite not qualifying for the Olympics, while Dahiya surprises with two significant victories. Dinesh advances in the heavyweight category.
In a thrilling display at the Asian Championships, Indian wrestlers are making a mark. Udit has clinched a spot in the finals of the men's 61kg freestyle event, keeping India's gold medal hopes alive.
Deepak Punia in the 92kg category and Mukul Dahiya in the 86kg category have reached the semifinals, showcasing India's strength in wrestling. Punia, eyeing a comeback after missing the Paris Olympics, triumphed in a high-scoring quarterfinal against Bekzat Rakhimov. He now prepares to face Japan's Takashi Ishiguro for a shot at a medal.
Dahiya, a surprise package, has defeated world standings champion Mukhammad Abdullaev, setting up a semifinal with Iran's Abolfazl Y. Rahmani Firouzjaei. In the heavyweight division, Dinesh advanced by dominating China's Buheeerdun. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat valiantly fought but ultimately succumbed to Japan's Hikaru Takata.
