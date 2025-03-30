Left Menu

Spanish Glory: Chacarra Triumphs at Hero Indian Open

Eugenio Chacarra made history by becoming the first Spanish golfer to win the Hero Indian Open, finishing with a one-under 71. Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Om Prakash Chouhan finished in the top-20. Joost Luiten secured third place with a score of 1-under over the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:53 IST
Spanish Glory: Chacarra Triumphs at Hero Indian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eugenio Chacarra etched his name in golfing history as the first Spaniard to win the Hero Indian Open, closing with a one-under 71 on the final day. His victory marked a significant milestone on the DP World Tour, with a cumulative score of four-under 284.

Veer Ahlawat, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Om Prakash Chouhan represented India strongly, each finishing in the top-20. Bhullar's final round included late bogeys causing him to slip down to a tie for 17th place.

Chacarra's journey to triumph was marked by resilience under challenging conditions. An emotional Chacarra credited Hero MotoCorp for their support, as they had invited the 25-year-old to compete, a decision that ultimately changed his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

