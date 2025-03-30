Spanish Glory: Chacarra Triumphs at Hero Indian Open

Eugenio Chacarra etched his name in golfing history as the first Spaniard to win the Hero Indian Open, closing with a one-under 71 on the final day. His victory marked a significant milestone on the DP World Tour, with a cumulative score of four-under 284.

Veer Ahlawat, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Om Prakash Chouhan represented India strongly, each finishing in the top-20. Bhullar's final round included late bogeys causing him to slip down to a tie for 17th place.

Chacarra's journey to triumph was marked by resilience under challenging conditions. An emotional Chacarra credited Hero MotoCorp for their support, as they had invited the 25-year-old to compete, a decision that ultimately changed his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)