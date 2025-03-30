Left Menu

CSK's Comeback Triumphs Over Rana's Heroics: IPL 2024 Match Recap

Chennai Super Kings rebounded efficiently against Rajasthan Royals, restricting them to 182/9 after an explosive innings by Nitish Rana. Despite Rana's commanding knock of 81, CSK's well-rounded bowling secured early breakthroughs, setting the stage for their run chase to secure a second win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST
Nitish Rana (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) demonstrated resilience, curbing Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 182/9 in the IPL 2024's 11th match. Electing to bowl, CSK swiftly struck as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4.

Nitish Rana, shifted to number three, countered with an impressive 81 off 36 balls, including ten boundaries and five maximums. Despite forming significant partnerships, his dismissal by MS Dhoni, off Ashwin, saw RR falter in momentum.

CSK's diversified bowling—highlighted by Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed each securing two wickets—complemented by Jadeja's economical spell, left Rajasthan struggling. Chennai now seeks 183 for victory, with RR facing a defense challenge.

