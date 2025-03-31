Manchester City's FA Cup Hopes Sparked by Haaland's Resilience

Manchester City kept its FA Cup hopes alive by rallying to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The comeback was led by Erling Haaland, who scored the equalizer before leaving the field with a left ankle injury.

Haaland had missed a penalty earlier but rebounded with a critical goal. Unfortunately, his time on the field ended prematurely after injuring his ankle during a tackle.

Replacements made immediate impacts; Omar Marmoush scored the winner shortly after replacing Haaland, leading City to their seventh consecutive FA Cup semifinal, aiming for another trophy win under Pep Guardiola.

(With inputs from agencies.)