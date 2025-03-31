Manchester City's FA Cup Hopes Sparked by Haaland's Resilience
Manchester City overcame Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Erling Haaland, despite an injury, inspired City's comeback. Omar Marmoush scored the decisive goal after replacing the injured Haaland. City aims for an eighth FA Cup win, providing a highlight in an otherwise challenging season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bournemouth | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City kept its FA Cup hopes alive by rallying to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The comeback was led by Erling Haaland, who scored the equalizer before leaving the field with a left ankle injury.
Haaland had missed a penalty earlier but rebounded with a critical goal. Unfortunately, his time on the field ended prematurely after injuring his ankle during a tackle.
Replacements made immediate impacts; Omar Marmoush scored the winner shortly after replacing Haaland, leading City to their seventh consecutive FA Cup semifinal, aiming for another trophy win under Pep Guardiola.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement