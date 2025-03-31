Left Menu

Young Czech Jakub Mensik Unseats Djokovic in Stunning Miami Open Win

Nineteen-year-old Czech player Jakub Mensik claimed his first ATP title by defeating idol Novak Djokovic 7-6(4) 7-6(4) at the Miami Open. Mensik's victory was a remarkable achievement as he subdued the 24-time major winner with 14 aces, overcoming a childhood icon and securing a dramatic upset.

Jakub Mensik

In an extraordinary feat, 19-year-old Czech sensation Jakub Mensik captured his first ATP title by toppling tennis legend Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Miami Open final.

Mensik, ranked 54th, defied odds with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) victory, overcoming a formidable opponent, 37-year-old Djokovic, who sought his 100th title.

Embodying determination, Mensik capitalized on his powerful serve and speed, delivering 14 aces to outmaneuver the Serb, whose efforts were hampered by a nagging eye injury and exhaustion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

