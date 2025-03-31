Left Menu

Guardiola Eyes Rising Star for FA Cup Semifinal Showdown

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is considering starting Nico O'Reilly in the FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest after the player's impactful performance in the quarterfinals. O'Reilly, typically a midfielder, demonstrated adaptability by assisting twice in a come-from-behind win against Bournemouth.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to have hinted at a pivotal selection for the upcoming FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest. Following a match-altering effort as a substitute in the quarterfinals against Bournemouth, young midfielder Nico O'Reilly may have secured his spot in the starting lineup for Wembley.

Despite being deployed out of his usual central role and taking on unfamiliar duties at left back, the 20-year-old was instrumental in City's comeback victory, assisting both goals. His two goals in the previous round against Plymouth underscore his rising significance within the team.

While Guardiola's lineup for the semifinal isn't set in stone, his commendation of the club's seasoned players, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, highlights the blend of youth and experience driving City's success. The team now prepares for its seventh consecutive FA Cup semifinal appearance on April 26-27.

