Decathlon's Brand Transformation Drives Sales Surge in 2024

Decathlon reported a 5.2% sales growth for 2024, marking a stronger performance compared to the previous year. The company's focus on brand transformation continues under new CEO Javier Lopez, aiming to boost its in-house brands against major competitors. Decathlon expanded to 1,817 stores worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Decathlon, the renowned sports retailer, announced a robust sales growth of 5.2% for the year 2024. The company, under the new leadership of CEO Javier Lopez, is set to continue its brand-focused transformation initiated last year.

The company's strategy includes substantial investments in marketing to enhance the competitiveness of its house brands like Quechua and Kiprun against industry giants such as Nike and Adidas. This strategic transformation has resulted in revenues reaching 16.2 billion euros, a noticeable improvement from the 4.4% growth in 2023.

Decathlon's global footprint also expanded significantly, with 68 new stores opened in 2024, bringing the total to 1,817 stores across 79 countries, reinforcing its standing in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

