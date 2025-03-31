Left Menu

Varun and Narine: KKR's Spin Dynamos Spin a Winning Web

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine form a potent spin partnership in the IPL. Their synergy has been crucial in KKR's bowling strategy. Recently, KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals with an impressive all-round performance, highlighting Varun and Narine's pivotal roles in the team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:05 IST
Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo: KKR Media). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) boast one of IPL's most formidable spin partnerships, featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Their innate understanding has become a crucial asset in KKR's bowling arsenal. Varun attributes his growth at KKR to Narine's influence, acknowledging their effective collaboration in multiple IPL campaigns.

In a recent match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Varun emerged as a key player, achieving figures of 2/17. KKR's batting was spearheaded by Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97*, achieving a resounding win. The team's strategic planning is highlighted as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians next.

During the match, KKR demonstrated a disciplined bowling performance. Though RR attempted to build partnerships, KKR's bowlers consistently broke momentum. Varun, along with Moeen Ali and others, delivered impactful performances, restricting RR to 151/9. This resounding display has strengthened KKR's playoff ambitions in the IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

