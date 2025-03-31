Left Menu

Pakistan and Bangladesh: A Five-Match T20 Series Agreement

Pakistan and Bangladesh have opted for a five-match T20 series in May, replacing a planned three-match ODI series. This decision, made by the Pakistan Cricket Board, aims to better prepare both teams for the upcoming Asia Cup and World T20 Cup. The series will provide valuable exposure for young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:12 IST
Pakistan and Bangladesh: A Five-Match T20 Series Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in a five-match T20 international series this May, having decided against the previously planned three-match ODI series. This change aims to better prepare both teams for significant upcoming tournaments including the Asia Cup and next year's World T20 Cup.

An official source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that both boards believe the extended T20 series will give young players more opportunity for exposure ahead of these major events. Originally, the tour included three T20 matches and three ODIs, but the new agreement focuses solely on the T20 format.

Matches are expected to take place in Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, with Pakistan set to reciprocate with a tour to Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series in June or July. The decision was solidified following discussions between newly appointed Bangladesh Board Chairman Farruque Ahmed and PCB officials during his recent visit to Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025