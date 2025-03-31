Pakistan and Bangladesh: A Five-Match T20 Series Agreement

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in a five-match T20 international series this May, having decided against the previously planned three-match ODI series. This change aims to better prepare both teams for significant upcoming tournaments including the Asia Cup and next year's World T20 Cup.

An official source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that both boards believe the extended T20 series will give young players more opportunity for exposure ahead of these major events. Originally, the tour included three T20 matches and three ODIs, but the new agreement focuses solely on the T20 format.

Matches are expected to take place in Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, with Pakistan set to reciprocate with a tour to Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series in June or July. The decision was solidified following discussions between newly appointed Bangladesh Board Chairman Farruque Ahmed and PCB officials during his recent visit to Lahore.

