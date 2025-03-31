Left Menu

WWE Superstars Invade Clash of Clans in Epic Partnership

In a groundbreaking collaboration, WWE and Supercell's Clash of Clans unite for an April event featuring WWE Superstars as game characters, culminating at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Fans will experience themed environments and events, with stars like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley reimagined as iconic in-game figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:52 IST
Cody Rhodes (Photo: Clash of Clans). Image Credit: ANI
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has teamed up with Supercell's popular mobile game, Clash of Clans, which boasts over two billion lifetime downloads. This exhilarating partnership will feature a lineup of WWE Superstars as central figures both in and out of the game throughout April, according to an official statement by WWE.

Under this collaboration, famous WWE figures like Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, and Bianca Belair will take on new identities as iconic characters within the Clash of Clans universe. This initiative will culminate in an elaborately themed match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41, set at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the statement further revealed.

Fans can immerse themselves in the WWE experience within Clash of Clans starting Tuesday, April 1. Throughout the month, they will enjoy WWE-inspired features, including themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics, and Easter Eggs honoring WWE's deep-rooted legacy. Leading the charge is Cody Rhodes, whose gaming alter ego "Barbarian King" reflects his prowess in Clash of Clans, where he ranks among the top 10 percent of players globally.

Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, and other WWE icons will be transformed into characters like "Archer Queen" and "Grand Warden," adding to the exciting blend of wrestling and gaming. Cody Rhodes commented emphatically on this venture, asserting his dominance in both the gaming and wrestling domains.

Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. She emphasized the unprecedented scale of this event, spanning both the in-game experience and the landmark match at WrestleMania 41, marking a first-of-its-kind spectacle on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

