Ashwani Kumar Shines in IPL Debut with Record Wicket Haul

Ashwani Kumar created waves on his IPL debut, capturing four crucial wickets to guide Mumbai Indians to an emphatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Monday.

The 23-year-old seamer from Punjab's Jhanjeri carved his name in history as the first Indian to claim four wickets in his maiden IPL appearance, finishing with figures of 3-0-24-4.

With support from Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya, Kumar was instrumental in containing KKR to a dismal 116 in 16.2 overs. Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62 further cemented MI's success.

