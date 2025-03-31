Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar Shines in IPL Debut with Record Wicket Haul

Ashwani Kumar's remarkable four-wicket debut helped Mumbai Indians secure an eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The 23-year-old from Punjab's Jhanjeri stunned KKR's batting lineup, alongside strong performances from Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya, leading to KKR's lowest total this season.

Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwani Kumar created waves on his IPL debut, capturing four crucial wickets to guide Mumbai Indians to an emphatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Monday.

The 23-year-old seamer from Punjab's Jhanjeri carved his name in history as the first Indian to claim four wickets in his maiden IPL appearance, finishing with figures of 3-0-24-4.

With support from Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya, Kumar was instrumental in containing KKR to a dismal 116 in 16.2 overs. Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62 further cemented MI's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

