Tight Race: Gonzalez Leads Noboa in Pre-Runoff Polls

In a closely contested race, leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez is narrowly outpacing incumbent President Daniel Noboa in two recent polls just before the April 13 runoff election. The surveys highlight a tight competition after Noboa's slim victory in the initial voting round.

The Negocios & Estrategias poll, conducted from March 24 to 26, shows Gonzalez with 51.4% support compared to Noboa's 48.6%, resulting in a virtual tie when considering a margin of error of 1.8%.

Similarly, a poll conducted by Pedro Cango between March 25 and 30 places Gonzalez at 51.9% and Noboa at 48.1%, with a margin of error of 1.5%. These results underscore a highly competitive runoff, with both candidates gearing up for a tight battle.

