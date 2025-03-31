Left Menu

Tight Race: Gonzalez Leads Noboa in Pre-Runoff Polls

Presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez holds a narrow lead over incumbent President Daniel Noboa according to two recent polls. Both polls indicate a tight race, with Gonzalez marginally ahead, suggesting a competitive runoff election. Voter intention polls show Gonzalez slightly leading, signaling a closely contested political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:39 IST
In a closely contested race, leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez is narrowly outpacing incumbent President Daniel Noboa in two recent polls just before the April 13 runoff election. The surveys highlight a tight competition after Noboa's slim victory in the initial voting round.

The Negocios & Estrategias poll, conducted from March 24 to 26, shows Gonzalez with 51.4% support compared to Noboa's 48.6%, resulting in a virtual tie when considering a margin of error of 1.8%.

Similarly, a poll conducted by Pedro Cango between March 25 and 30 places Gonzalez at 51.9% and Noboa at 48.1%, with a margin of error of 1.5%. These results underscore a highly competitive runoff, with both candidates gearing up for a tight battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

