Record-Breaking PDC Darts Championship Set for 2024

The Professional Darts Corporation announced a seismic shift in prize winnings for next year's PDC World Darts Championship, set to distribute a record one-million-pound reward to the winner. This substantial prize, twice the amount won by the current champion Luke Littler, highlights the expanding horizon and allure of professional darts.

Littler, known as 'The Nuke,' made waves by capturing the title at just 17, engaging the British public's imagination and significantly boosting the sport's visibility. In response to its soaring popularity, the PDC has broadened the competition to a 128-player lineup and doubled the total prize pool to five million pounds.

Matt Porter, PDC Chief Executive, emphasized the commitment to enhancing player earnings across all levels of their system. This includes uplifted prizes for major circuits, such as the Premier League and regional tours, underscoring darts as one of the most electrifying sports globally.

