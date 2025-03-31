Left Menu

Record-Breaking PDC Darts Championship Set for 2024

The Professional Darts Corporation has doubled the prize for next year's championship, with the winner set to receive one million pounds. This change aims to reflect darts' growing popularity and expand player earning potential. Luke Littler, last year's youngest champion, earned half a million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced a seismic shift in prize winnings for next year's PDC World Darts Championship, set to distribute a record one-million-pound reward to the winner. This substantial prize, twice the amount won by the current champion Luke Littler, highlights the expanding horizon and allure of professional darts.

Littler, known as 'The Nuke,' made waves by capturing the title at just 17, engaging the British public's imagination and significantly boosting the sport's visibility. In response to its soaring popularity, the PDC has broadened the competition to a 128-player lineup and doubled the total prize pool to five million pounds.

Matt Porter, PDC Chief Executive, emphasized the commitment to enhancing player earnings across all levels of their system. This includes uplifted prizes for major circuits, such as the Premier League and regional tours, underscoring darts as one of the most electrifying sports globally.

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

