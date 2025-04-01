Left Menu

Profar's Suspension Sends Shockwaves Through MLB

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been handed an 80-game suspension without pay for testing positive for a banned substance, hCG. The 32-year-old All-Star, who recently joined the Braves on a lucrative contract, has been a notable player since his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar faces an 80-game suspension without pay for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

The substance in question, Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), violates MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension takes effect immediately, affecting the Braves' roster and season.

Profar, 32, who joined the Braves in the off-season with a hefty $42 million contract, has had a noted career since debuting with the Texas Rangers in 2012. Last season, he was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres, boasting a .245 batting average, 111 home runs, and 444 RBIs.

