Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Suspension

Flights at four Moscow airports were temporarily halted due to a security threat involving a drone attack. Operations resumed after air defense systems intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and the need for robust airspace security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:26 IST
Four major Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky — have resumed flights after a temporary suspension prompted by security concerns, Russia's aviation regulator Rosaviatsia confirmed.

The operations were paused for just over an hour following a drone attack on the Russian capital. The attack involved 71 Ukrainian drones, 11 of which were reportedly en route to Moscow.

According to the Interfax news agency, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, air defense systems effectively neutralized the threat, showcasing a heightened response capability amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

