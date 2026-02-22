Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Suspension

Four major Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky — have resumed flights after a temporary suspension prompted by security concerns, Russia's aviation regulator Rosaviatsia confirmed.

The operations were paused for just over an hour following a drone attack on the Russian capital. The attack involved 71 Ukrainian drones, 11 of which were reportedly en route to Moscow.

According to the Interfax news agency, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, air defense systems effectively neutralized the threat, showcasing a heightened response capability amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)